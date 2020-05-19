19863 N 84th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

This unique floorplan offers 3 bedrooms PLUS 2 addtl BONUS ROOMS (17x20 & 14x16) perfect for Home Office, Theater Room or Game/Exercise rooms. Gourmet kitchen fit for a Chef w/ granite slabs, huge pantry, Wolf gas range, breakfast bar & refrigerator drawers for added food or drink storage. Remarkable dining/living area complete w/ hardwood floors & surrounded by walls of glass that open to the patio. Backyard features include a built-in BBQ, built-in speakers and putting & chipping greens. Stacked stone fireplace & wood mantel decorate the oversized great room. Surround sound & built in speakers throughout. All 3 bathrooms recently remodeled. Garage has built in cabinets & epoxy floors. Unbeatable location with only one neighbor & at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.