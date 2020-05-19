All apartments in Scottsdale
19863 N 84th Street
Last updated January 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

19863 N 84th Street

19863 North 84th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19863 North 84th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Greyhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This unique floorplan offers 3 bedrooms PLUS 2 addtl BONUS ROOMS (17x20 & 14x16) perfect for Home Office, Theater Room or Game/Exercise rooms. Gourmet kitchen fit for a Chef w/ granite slabs, huge pantry, Wolf gas range, breakfast bar & refrigerator drawers for added food or drink storage. Remarkable dining/living area complete w/ hardwood floors & surrounded by walls of glass that open to the patio. Backyard features include a built-in BBQ, built-in speakers and putting & chipping greens. Stacked stone fireplace & wood mantel decorate the oversized great room. Surround sound & built in speakers throughout. All 3 bathrooms recently remodeled. Garage has built in cabinets & epoxy floors. Unbeatable location with only one neighbor & at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19863 N 84th Street have any available units?
19863 N 84th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 19863 N 84th Street have?
Some of 19863 N 84th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19863 N 84th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19863 N 84th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19863 N 84th Street pet-friendly?
No, 19863 N 84th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 19863 N 84th Street offer parking?
Yes, 19863 N 84th Street offers parking.
Does 19863 N 84th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19863 N 84th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19863 N 84th Street have a pool?
No, 19863 N 84th Street does not have a pool.
Does 19863 N 84th Street have accessible units?
No, 19863 N 84th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19863 N 84th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19863 N 84th Street has units with dishwashers.
