18443 N 94TH Way
18443 N 94TH Way

18443 North 94th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18443 North 94th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Extensive remodel just completed. Home is immaculate and spacious with a stunning kitchen and family room with gas fireplace ideal for gathering. Upstairs is a spacious Master bedroom with balcony, one ensuite bedroom and one additional bedroom with balcony and bath right next to it. Also upstairs is a cozy game/tv room as well as laundry room. Additional Ensuite bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet ideal for guests and a bonus room ideal for office. Three car garage and spacious driveway. Located in the prestigious gated Terraces East subdivision in DC ranch with access to community amenities such as pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, etc. Walking Distance to AJ's Fine Foods, Schools, restaurants and shopping. Blocks from DC Ranch Marketplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18443 N 94TH Way have any available units?
18443 N 94TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18443 N 94TH Way have?
Some of 18443 N 94TH Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18443 N 94TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
18443 N 94TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18443 N 94TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 18443 N 94TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18443 N 94TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 18443 N 94TH Way offers parking.
Does 18443 N 94TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18443 N 94TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18443 N 94TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 18443 N 94TH Way has a pool.
Does 18443 N 94TH Way have accessible units?
No, 18443 N 94TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18443 N 94TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18443 N 94TH Way has units with dishwashers.
