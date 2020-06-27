18443 N 94TH Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Extensive remodel just completed. Home is immaculate and spacious with a stunning kitchen and family room with gas fireplace ideal for gathering. Upstairs is a spacious Master bedroom with balcony, one ensuite bedroom and one additional bedroom with balcony and bath right next to it. Also upstairs is a cozy game/tv room as well as laundry room. Additional Ensuite bedroom downstairs with walk-in closet ideal for guests and a bonus room ideal for office. Three car garage and spacious driveway. Located in the prestigious gated Terraces East subdivision in DC ranch with access to community amenities such as pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, etc. Walking Distance to AJ's Fine Foods, Schools, restaurants and shopping. Blocks from DC Ranch Marketplace.