All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 18387 N 93RD Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
18387 N 93RD Way
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:35 AM

18387 N 93RD Way

18387 North 93rd Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
DC Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

18387 North 93rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Welcome to your Terrace West home in the highly sought after gated community in DC Ranch! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence sits on over a 10,000 sq ft lot and is move-in ready. This home features a gorgeous entry with hardwood flooring to living room, formal dining room and courtyard w/ gourmet kitchen opening nicely into the family room w/gas fireplace. The master suite is located downstairs and has beautiful upgraded cabinetry, granite counters w/ garden soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. This home is perfect for working from home with a custom built home office! Great outdoor living with a separate outdoor entertaining area, heated private pool with built-in BBQ, seating area and large grassy area. The DC Ranch community features... two clubhouses, heated pools, tennis courts, work-out facilities, multiple parks, walking/jogging paths and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18387 N 93RD Way have any available units?
18387 N 93RD Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 18387 N 93RD Way have?
Some of 18387 N 93RD Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18387 N 93RD Way currently offering any rent specials?
18387 N 93RD Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18387 N 93RD Way pet-friendly?
No, 18387 N 93RD Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 18387 N 93RD Way offer parking?
Yes, 18387 N 93RD Way offers parking.
Does 18387 N 93RD Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18387 N 93RD Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18387 N 93RD Way have a pool?
Yes, 18387 N 93RD Way has a pool.
Does 18387 N 93RD Way have accessible units?
No, 18387 N 93RD Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18387 N 93RD Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18387 N 93RD Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Inspiration at Frank Lloyd Wright
15600 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College