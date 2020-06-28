18387 N 93RD Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Welcome to your Terrace West home in the highly sought after gated community in DC Ranch! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom residence sits on over a 10,000 sq ft lot and is move-in ready. This home features a gorgeous entry with hardwood flooring to living room, formal dining room and courtyard w/ gourmet kitchen opening nicely into the family room w/gas fireplace. The master suite is located downstairs and has beautiful upgraded cabinetry, granite counters w/ garden soaking tub, tiled walk-in shower and spacious walk-in closet. This home is perfect for working from home with a custom built home office! Great outdoor living with a separate outdoor entertaining area, heated private pool with built-in BBQ, seating area and large grassy area. The DC Ranch community features... two clubhouses, heated pools, tennis courts, work-out facilities, multiple parks, walking/jogging paths and much more.