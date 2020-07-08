17934 N 100TH Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Executive Home in HIghly Sought after Gated Community in North Scottsdale. Spacious rooms filled with natural sunlight. Three ensuite bedrooms plus an attached casita with private entrance. Formal Living Room and Dining Room, separate family room adjoining fully updated kitchen with high end custom quartz counters, wood floors and custom lighting. Exquisite Master Bath room completely renovated with spa shower , gorgeous quartz counters, designer soaking tub , custom tile and upgrades everywhere. Back yard perfect for entertainment and family gatherings . Situated on 18,000 square foot lot with beautiful sunsets and mountain views . Low Power bills whole house Solar. Full access to community pools and facilities