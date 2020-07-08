All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 17934 N 100TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
17934 N 100TH Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

17934 N 100TH Street

17934 North 100th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17934 North 100th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Executive Home in HIghly Sought after Gated Community in North Scottsdale. Spacious rooms filled with natural sunlight. Three ensuite bedrooms plus an attached casita with private entrance. Formal Living Room and Dining Room, separate family room adjoining fully updated kitchen with high end custom quartz counters, wood floors and custom lighting. Exquisite Master Bath room completely renovated with spa shower , gorgeous quartz counters, designer soaking tub , custom tile and upgrades everywhere. Back yard perfect for entertainment and family gatherings . Situated on 18,000 square foot lot with beautiful sunsets and mountain views . Low Power bills whole house Solar. Full access to community pools and facilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17934 N 100TH Street have any available units?
17934 N 100TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17934 N 100TH Street have?
Some of 17934 N 100TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17934 N 100TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
17934 N 100TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17934 N 100TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 17934 N 100TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17934 N 100TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 17934 N 100TH Street offers parking.
Does 17934 N 100TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17934 N 100TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17934 N 100TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 17934 N 100TH Street has a pool.
Does 17934 N 100TH Street have accessible units?
No, 17934 N 100TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17934 N 100TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17934 N 100TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Centerra
11100 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College