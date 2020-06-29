All apartments in Scottsdale
17749 N 93rd Way
17749 N 93rd Way

17749 North 93rd Way · No Longer Available
Scottsdale
DC Ranch
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

17749 North 93rd Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS in this UPDATED 3 bedroom/3 bath villa located in North Scottsdale in the highly desirable gated community Villas at Desert Park - DC Ranch. Just completed fresh neutral paint palette, new carpet and refinished cabinets throughout. If you love courtyards and views you will love living in this home. French doors lead to cobblestone paved courtyard off kitchen/eating area and also French doors in living area to another courtyard perfect for intimate gatherings. Tinted thermal grade windows looking out to gorgeous majestic mountain views or relax on your private balcony off of master suite. Ensuite bath with double sinks and separate tub/shower. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, granite counter tops, gas cooktop, breakfast bar. The family room with vaulted ceilings to enjoy movie night by the fireplace. Bonus loft room w/incredible practical space for media, office, work out room or children's play room. Conveniently located laundry room and 2 car extended garage. Close vicinity to shopping, dining, fitness clubs, golf, hiking, outdoor sports venue's and major freeway.

This property listed for sale also MLS #5975030. If leased property will be removed from sale market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17749 N 93rd Way have any available units?
17749 N 93rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 17749 N 93rd Way have?
Some of 17749 N 93rd Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17749 N 93rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
17749 N 93rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17749 N 93rd Way pet-friendly?
No, 17749 N 93rd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 17749 N 93rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 17749 N 93rd Way offers parking.
Does 17749 N 93rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17749 N 93rd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17749 N 93rd Way have a pool?
No, 17749 N 93rd Way does not have a pool.
Does 17749 N 93rd Way have accessible units?
No, 17749 N 93rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17749 N 93rd Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17749 N 93rd Way has units with dishwashers.

