17749 N 93rd Way

SPECTACULAR MOUNTAIN VIEWS in this UPDATED 3 bedroom/3 bath villa located in North Scottsdale in the highly desirable gated community Villas at Desert Park - DC Ranch. Just completed fresh neutral paint palette, new carpet and refinished cabinets throughout. If you love courtyards and views you will love living in this home. French doors lead to cobblestone paved courtyard off kitchen/eating area and also French doors in living area to another courtyard perfect for intimate gatherings. Tinted thermal grade windows looking out to gorgeous majestic mountain views or relax on your private balcony off of master suite. Ensuite bath with double sinks and separate tub/shower. Kitchen has tons of cabinets, granite counter tops, gas cooktop, breakfast bar. The family room with vaulted ceilings to enjoy movie night by the fireplace. Bonus loft room w/incredible practical space for media, office, work out room or children's play room. Conveniently located laundry room and 2 car extended garage. Close vicinity to shopping, dining, fitness clubs, golf, hiking, outdoor sports venue's and major freeway.



This property listed for sale also MLS #5975030. If leased property will be removed from sale market.