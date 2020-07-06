16630 N 109TH Street

Amenities

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in McDowell Mountain Ranch backing to desert wash & community walking path. New wood plank tile flooring throughout (no carpet). New interior paint & baseboards too. Wonderful island kitchen w/breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and opens to large great room. Formal living and dining room too. Spacious Master suite w/sitting area & two walk in closets. Resort backyard includes pebbletec pool, spa, water feature, built in bbq, putting green (w/2 chipping areas) & majestic mountain views. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Landlord pays for monthly landscaping, monthly pest control, weekly pool service, and the solar lease. McDowell Mountain Ranch community features walking/biking paths, community pools, tennis, play areas, & more.