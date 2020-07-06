All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

16630 N 109TH Street

16630 North 109th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16630 North 109th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 full bath home in McDowell Mountain Ranch backing to desert wash & community walking path. New wood plank tile flooring throughout (no carpet). New interior paint & baseboards too. Wonderful island kitchen w/breakfast bar, eat in kitchen and opens to large great room. Formal living and dining room too. Spacious Master suite w/sitting area & two walk in closets. Resort backyard includes pebbletec pool, spa, water feature, built in bbq, putting green (w/2 chipping areas) & majestic mountain views. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Landlord pays for monthly landscaping, monthly pest control, weekly pool service, and the solar lease. McDowell Mountain Ranch community features walking/biking paths, community pools, tennis, play areas, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16630 N 109TH Street have any available units?
16630 N 109TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 16630 N 109TH Street have?
Some of 16630 N 109TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16630 N 109TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16630 N 109TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16630 N 109TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16630 N 109TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 16630 N 109TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16630 N 109TH Street offers parking.
Does 16630 N 109TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16630 N 109TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16630 N 109TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16630 N 109TH Street has a pool.
Does 16630 N 109TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16630 N 109TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16630 N 109TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16630 N 109TH Street has units with dishwashers.

