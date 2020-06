Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite hot tub

Classic Boulders style from the moment you enter this recently updated home without sacrificing any of the traditional southwest character and charm. From the large vega beams in the ceiling to saltillo floors to the new appliances in the kitchen to the updates in the master bath, this 3 bedroom home provides all that you're looking for...warm, inviting and private yet close to all activities within the community. Private spa on the covered back patio with fabulous views across the expansive covered area. Front guest suite has separate entrance for independent access for family or guests. Large 2 car garage allows for added secure parking and storage.