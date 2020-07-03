All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 2 2020 at 6:07 PM

15344 N 102ND Street

15344 102nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

15344 102nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly desirable McDowell Mountain Ranch master planned community. Master-Split floor plan, kitchen that opens to great room, and all new (wood-look) flooring throughout. Spacious back yard with low maintenance turf and no neighbors behind. This home is conveniently located walking distance to the neighborhood elementary and middle schools, library, parks and aquatic center. This home is sparkling clean and move in ready! (Includes washer, dryer and fridge.) Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15344 N 102ND Street have any available units?
15344 N 102ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15344 N 102ND Street have?
Some of 15344 N 102ND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15344 N 102ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
15344 N 102ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15344 N 102ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 15344 N 102ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 15344 N 102ND Street offers parking.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15344 N 102ND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street have a pool?
Yes, 15344 N 102ND Street has a pool.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street have accessible units?
No, 15344 N 102ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15344 N 102ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15344 N 102ND Street has units with dishwashers.

