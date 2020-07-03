15344 N 102ND Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Darling 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in highly desirable McDowell Mountain Ranch master planned community. Master-Split floor plan, kitchen that opens to great room, and all new (wood-look) flooring throughout. Spacious back yard with low maintenance turf and no neighbors behind. This home is conveniently located walking distance to the neighborhood elementary and middle schools, library, parks and aquatic center. This home is sparkling clean and move in ready! (Includes washer, dryer and fridge.) Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & pickleball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.