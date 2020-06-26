14859 E VISTAVIEW Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Seasonal Rental. Breathtaking Sunrises of 4 Peaks Mountains, World Famous Fountain and Fountain Hills City Lights. Stunning luxury rental at Copperwynd. Available only from January 10th - March 15th, 2020. Resort like yard with pool. Pool can be heated at an additional cost. Gas BBQ to entertain. Gourmet chef's kitchen which is well appointed. Oversized master suite with beautiful views! Master bath has walk in shower and oversized tub. Only the main home is available. Casita is not available to guests.