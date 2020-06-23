14724 N 100TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home in excellent location! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters. A large greatroom with split bedroom floor plan and inside laundry. Dual pane windows & natural gas for heat, range, water heater and dryer. Beautiful backyard is complete with pool, covered patio, colorful desert flora and turf. Perfect for entertaining. This is the perfect summer home! Sears refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove replaced in 2017. Great Scottsdale location; close to Raintree & 101 or Frank L Wright & 101, McDowell Mountains, Safeway, AJ's Target and Flo's and more.