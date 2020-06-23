All apartments in Scottsdale
14724 N 100TH Place

14724 North 100th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14724 North 100th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home in excellent location! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plantation shutters. A large greatroom with split bedroom floor plan and inside laundry. Dual pane windows & natural gas for heat, range, water heater and dryer. Beautiful backyard is complete with pool, covered patio, colorful desert flora and turf. Perfect for entertaining. This is the perfect summer home! Sears refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove replaced in 2017. Great Scottsdale location; close to Raintree & 101 or Frank L Wright & 101, McDowell Mountains, Safeway, AJ's Target and Flo's and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14724 N 100TH Place have any available units?
14724 N 100TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14724 N 100TH Place have?
Some of 14724 N 100TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14724 N 100TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
14724 N 100TH Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14724 N 100TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 14724 N 100TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14724 N 100TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 14724 N 100TH Place does offer parking.
Does 14724 N 100TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14724 N 100TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14724 N 100TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 14724 N 100TH Place has a pool.
Does 14724 N 100TH Place have accessible units?
No, 14724 N 100TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14724 N 100TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14724 N 100TH Place has units with dishwashers.
