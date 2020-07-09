All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:03 PM

14417 N 99th Street

14417 North 99th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14417 North 99th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9e548a807f ---- Owner has just approved new carpeting for this home and we have just installed new matching stainless appliances in the kitchen in this gorgeous 2700 sq. ft. 3BR 2.5BA Scottsdale charmer. This lovely home sits within a beautiful and quiet neighborhood. Great curb appeal with easy to maintain desert landscaping in the front and lush green grass in the rear yard, grand entrance and 3 car garage. Featuring a formal living dining room with wood shutters, Large eat in kitchen with pantry, Family room has a cut out for your entertainment equipment and is light and bright with a double french door out to the back and many windows. The Master Bedroom is HUGE and has a sitting room for your in home office, exercise equipment, or nursery. The Master Bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub/shower, and huge walk in closet! The additional 2 bedrooms and bathroom are located down the hall and one has double door entry which could also be used for an in home office or den STATUS: Vacant, schedule a self guided tour today PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: North Scottsdale FLOORING: Carpet and tile GARAGE/PARKING: 3 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: All new Stainless appliances Refrigerator, Range, Microwave and matching existing dishwasher PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1994 YARD: Gravel in front yard, Grass in rear yard Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 pet fee per pet per month and city sales tax Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months Ceiling Fan Disposal Vaulted Ceilings W/D Hookups Only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14417 N 99th Street have any available units?
14417 N 99th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14417 N 99th Street have?
Some of 14417 N 99th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14417 N 99th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14417 N 99th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14417 N 99th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14417 N 99th Street is pet friendly.
Does 14417 N 99th Street offer parking?
Yes, 14417 N 99th Street offers parking.
Does 14417 N 99th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14417 N 99th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14417 N 99th Street have a pool?
No, 14417 N 99th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14417 N 99th Street have accessible units?
No, 14417 N 99th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14417 N 99th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14417 N 99th Street has units with dishwashers.

