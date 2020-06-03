14356 E. Geronimo Rd.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool courtyard bathtub oven

Unit Amenities bathtub oven recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home situated at the bottom of The McDowell Mountains. Rustic double doors lead into a private courtyard. Upgraded kitchen with all Jenn-Air appliances, double oven, Corian counters & plenty of storage. Perfect guest bedroom w/own full bath. A large master bathroom which offers separate his & her sinks & vanities, snail glass block shower & garden tub. Enjoy views of the McDowell Mountains will relaxing in the pool.

*Property Available 6/14/19



Tenant Costs:

$75 Re-Key Fee

Security Deposit (refundable) $2595

Security Fee (non-refundable) $400

$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)

3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin



*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)



Schedule a viewing at your convenience



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 6/14/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.