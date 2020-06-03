All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 5 2019 at 1:00 AM

14356 E. Geronimo Rd.

14356 E Geronimo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14356 E Geronimo Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Hidden Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
courtyard
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home situated at the bottom of The McDowell Mountains. Rustic double doors lead into a private courtyard. Upgraded kitchen with all Jenn-Air appliances, double oven, Corian counters & plenty of storage. Perfect guest bedroom w/own full bath. A large master bathroom which offers separate his & her sinks & vanities, snail glass block shower & garden tub. Enjoy views of the McDowell Mountains will relaxing in the pool.
*Property Available 6/14/19

Tenant Costs:
$75 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $2595
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet deposit per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If the property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,995, Available 6/14/19
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

