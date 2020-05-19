All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:48 PM

14333 E Geronimo Rd

14333 E Geronimo Rd · No Longer Available
Location

14333 E Geronimo Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fire pit
bbq/grill
Impressive Scottsdale Home With Mountain Views! - Outstanding private lot with mountain and city views featuring a spacious patio with fire pit and barbecue- perfect for entertaining. Enter through gated courtyard to a spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances and breakfast room. Office/den overlooks front courtyard. Bright, large master suite has mountain views, master bath with two vanities, soaking tub, snail shower and walk-in closet. Attached guest casita has a full bath and private entrance. McDowell Sonoran preserve trails are close by!

Security Deposit $2995.00
Cleaning Fee: $300.00
Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable)

Click APPLY NOW! - $45.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $2995.00 security deposit & $300.00 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.

Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).

(RLNE4717224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14333 E Geronimo Rd have any available units?
14333 E Geronimo Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14333 E Geronimo Rd have?
Some of 14333 E Geronimo Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14333 E Geronimo Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14333 E Geronimo Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14333 E Geronimo Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14333 E Geronimo Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14333 E Geronimo Rd offer parking?
No, 14333 E Geronimo Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14333 E Geronimo Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14333 E Geronimo Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14333 E Geronimo Rd have a pool?
No, 14333 E Geronimo Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14333 E Geronimo Rd have accessible units?
No, 14333 E Geronimo Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14333 E Geronimo Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14333 E Geronimo Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
