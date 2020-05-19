14333 E Geronimo Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets fire pit bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Impressive Scottsdale Home With Mountain Views! - Outstanding private lot with mountain and city views featuring a spacious patio with fire pit and barbecue- perfect for entertaining. Enter through gated courtyard to a spacious great room and gourmet kitchen with cherry cabinetry, stainless appliances and breakfast room. Office/den overlooks front courtyard. Bright, large master suite has mountain views, master bath with two vanities, soaking tub, snail shower and walk-in closet. Attached guest casita has a full bath and private entrance. McDowell Sonoran preserve trails are close by!



Security Deposit $2995.00

Cleaning Fee: $300.00

Pet Fee: $250.00 (if applicable)



Click APPLY NOW! - $45.00 app fee (per adult 18 and older) can be paid here also. Upon approved application the $2995.00 security deposit & $300.00 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. A $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed.



Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing. Tax is not included in rental rate and is non-negotiable (taxes vary by city).



(RLNE4717224)