Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
14285 N 101ST Street
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

14285 N 101ST Street

14285 North 101st Street · No Longer Available
Location

14285 North 101st Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Remodel in prime Scottsdale location!! All of the finest touches in this single level home with soaring vaulted ceilings- new paint inside & out, elegant new flooring, Gourmet kitchen with upgraded slab granite, farm sink & brand new stainless appliances. Both bathrooms feature custom tile work! New fixtures & updated cabinetry throughout. Private Mountain views backing to a wash. Very quiet & serene! Custom fireplace, flagstone patio and brand new landscaping create the ultimate backyard experience. Home comes with all the appliances and even built-in garage cabinets. Fabulous home in great community with sparkling pool, spa & 2 grassy parks. Walking distance to Scottsdale's best schools, shopping & dining attractions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14285 N 101ST Street have any available units?
14285 N 101ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14285 N 101ST Street have?
Some of 14285 N 101ST Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14285 N 101ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
14285 N 101ST Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14285 N 101ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 14285 N 101ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14285 N 101ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 14285 N 101ST Street offers parking.
Does 14285 N 101ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14285 N 101ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14285 N 101ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 14285 N 101ST Street has a pool.
Does 14285 N 101ST Street have accessible units?
No, 14285 N 101ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14285 N 101ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14285 N 101ST Street has units with dishwashers.
