14285 N 101ST Street

Gorgeous Remodel in prime Scottsdale location!! All of the finest touches in this single level home with soaring vaulted ceilings- new paint inside & out, elegant new flooring, Gourmet kitchen with upgraded slab granite, farm sink & brand new stainless appliances. Both bathrooms feature custom tile work! New fixtures & updated cabinetry throughout. Private Mountain views backing to a wash. Very quiet & serene! Custom fireplace, flagstone patio and brand new landscaping create the ultimate backyard experience. Home comes with all the appliances and even built-in garage cabinets. Fabulous home in great community with sparkling pool, spa & 2 grassy parks. Walking distance to Scottsdale's best schools, shopping & dining attractions!