Last updated September 30 2019 at 8:44 AM

13614 N Miller Rd

13614 N 76th St · No Longer Available
Location

13614 N 76th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Sweetwater Street East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to sunny and gorgeous Scottsdale, Arizona! If youre looking for a resort-like place to stay on your vacation thats close to all the attractions of Scottsdale, then this is the place for you!

This ground floor, beautifully decorated, and spacious furnished condominium includes a private patios to enjoy the fabulous Arizona weather. This well-appointed end unit has two bedrooms and two baths and sleeps four. Youll enjoy the added security of the attached private garage and the convenience of a full sized washer and dryer. This updated condo is in a gated community with a beautiful pool. Gorgeous park with a lake located just behind the complex, Miles of trails to walk or bike on. Perfect for short term rentals, business travelers, families, and romantic getaways!

The community is well placed right in between the popular areas of Old Town / Downtown Scottsdale and down town/Mill Avenue in Tempe, and Tempe Marketplace, as well as being close to ASU. Just minutes away from Talking Stick Resort, Top Golf, and Scottsdale Stadium (Home to the San Francisco giants for Spring Training). These areas all feature a rich variety of restaurants, nightlife, art galleries, shops, malls, and beautiful walking areas. The community is also conveniently placed within one mile of the 101 (North and South) and 202 (East and West) freeways, making it just a quick drive to most valley areas.

Coastal inspired contemporary furnishings will allow you to unwind and provide you with complete comfort and relaxation. The living room includes a cream colored, linen sofa, leather armchair and a 48 inch Vizio LCD cable TV. The fully-equipped kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, coffee maker, blender, and toaster, contains all cooking utensils, pots, pans, and plenty of dishes and glassware. Spices, herbal teas and coffee will be provided along with staple items to help with your basic cooking needs. I also include many extras such as a starter set

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13614 N Miller Rd have any available units?
13614 N Miller Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13614 N Miller Rd have?
Some of 13614 N Miller Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13614 N Miller Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13614 N Miller Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13614 N Miller Rd pet-friendly?
No, 13614 N Miller Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13614 N Miller Rd offer parking?
Yes, 13614 N Miller Rd offers parking.
Does 13614 N Miller Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13614 N Miller Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13614 N Miller Rd have a pool?
Yes, 13614 N Miller Rd has a pool.
Does 13614 N Miller Rd have accessible units?
No, 13614 N Miller Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13614 N Miller Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 13614 N Miller Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
