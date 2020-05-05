13614 N Miller Rd

Amenities

Welcome to sunny and gorgeous Scottsdale, Arizona! If youre looking for a resort-like place to stay on your vacation thats close to all the attractions of Scottsdale, then this is the place for you!



This ground floor, beautifully decorated, and spacious furnished condominium includes a private patios to enjoy the fabulous Arizona weather. This well-appointed end unit has two bedrooms and two baths and sleeps four. Youll enjoy the added security of the attached private garage and the convenience of a full sized washer and dryer. This updated condo is in a gated community with a beautiful pool. Gorgeous park with a lake located just behind the complex, Miles of trails to walk or bike on. Perfect for short term rentals, business travelers, families, and romantic getaways!



The community is well placed right in between the popular areas of Old Town / Downtown Scottsdale and down town/Mill Avenue in Tempe, and Tempe Marketplace, as well as being close to ASU. Just minutes away from Talking Stick Resort, Top Golf, and Scottsdale Stadium (Home to the San Francisco giants for Spring Training). These areas all feature a rich variety of restaurants, nightlife, art galleries, shops, malls, and beautiful walking areas. The community is also conveniently placed within one mile of the 101 (North and South) and 202 (East and West) freeways, making it just a quick drive to most valley areas.



Coastal inspired contemporary furnishings will allow you to unwind and provide you with complete comfort and relaxation. The living room includes a cream colored, linen sofa, leather armchair and a 48 inch Vizio LCD cable TV. The fully-equipped kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, coffee maker, blender, and toaster, contains all cooking utensils, pots, pans, and plenty of dishes and glassware. Spices, herbal teas and coffee will be provided along with staple items to help with your basic cooking needs. I also include many extras such as a starter set