Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:32 AM

13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061

13300 E via Linda · (877) 208-8776
Location

13300 E via Linda, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Mirage Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Live in Scottsdale luxury in this 2 bed/2 bath condo in sought after gated community of Overlook Scottsdale! Loaded with upgrades including tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cherry kitchen cabinets. Huge master suite with office nook and built in desk. Nice covered back patio and a private one car garage, also room for parking in the driveway. All of the Overlook amenities are included in the rent, heated pool-spa, workout room, rec room, and walking paths! Right around the corner from mayo clinic, shopping, hiking, and everything Scottsdale has to offer. Call today for easy showing! ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 have any available units?
13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 have?
Some of 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 currently offering any rent specials?
13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 pet-friendly?
No, 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 offer parking?
Yes, 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 does offer parking.
Does 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 have a pool?
Yes, 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 has a pool.
Does 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 have accessible units?
No, 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 does not have accessible units.
Does 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061 has units with dishwashers.
