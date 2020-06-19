13300 E Via Linda Unit 1061

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Live in Scottsdale luxury in this 2 bed/2 bath condo in sought after gated community of Overlook Scottsdale! Loaded with upgrades including tile floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded cherry kitchen cabinets. Huge master suite with office nook and built in desk. Nice covered back patio and a private one car garage, also room for parking in the driveway. All of the Overlook amenities are included in the rent, heated pool-spa, workout room, rec room, and walking paths! Right around the corner from mayo clinic, shopping, hiking, and everything Scottsdale has to offer. Call today for easy showing! ** ASK HOW YOU CAN EARN $1,200.00 JUST BY RENTING THIS HOME! ** Visit our website at: www.sgipropertymanagement.com ** Lessee to verify all information