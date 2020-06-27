12871 E BECKER Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Available for sale or lease/purchase, seller may consider seller-financing or other creative financing.May be purchased with as little as $10K or 3.5% down using bank/FHA loan, but Buyer must qualify and show income in excess of $145K. Next to BASIS Scottsdale, the #3 ranked middle and high school in the Nation.Comps in the area show most similar sized homes selling for $200/sq foot, making this a real bargain.Property updated with new carpet, tile, paint on/around July 15, 2019, but still needs some TLC in the kitchen - cabinets, counter-tops, appliances, and other parts