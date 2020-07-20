1225 North Granite Reef Road

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool

Gorgeous 2 bedroom + 2 bath in Summerfield. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, countertop, & appliances. Large open family room. Very nice modern home. Wood flooring throughout. This beautiful community offers a covered playground & parks/ trails. Community pool. This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.