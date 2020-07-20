All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 1225 North Granite Reef Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1225 North Granite Reef Road
Last updated July 25 2019 at 2:36 AM

1225 North Granite Reef Road

1225 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1225 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Gorgeous 2 bedroom + 2 bath in Summerfield. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, countertop, & appliances. Large open family room. Very nice modern home. Wood flooring throughout. This beautiful community offers a covered playground & parks/ trails. Community pool. This home is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 North Granite Reef Road have any available units?
1225 North Granite Reef Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 North Granite Reef Road have?
Some of 1225 North Granite Reef Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 North Granite Reef Road currently offering any rent specials?
1225 North Granite Reef Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 North Granite Reef Road pet-friendly?
No, 1225 North Granite Reef Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1225 North Granite Reef Road offer parking?
No, 1225 North Granite Reef Road does not offer parking.
Does 1225 North Granite Reef Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 North Granite Reef Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 North Granite Reef Road have a pool?
Yes, 1225 North Granite Reef Road has a pool.
Does 1225 North Granite Reef Road have accessible units?
No, 1225 North Granite Reef Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 North Granite Reef Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 North Granite Reef Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Slate Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
18220 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
San Portales by Mark-Taylor
7215 E Silverstone Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsScottsdale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Apartments
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College