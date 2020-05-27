All apartments in Scottsdale
11774 N 83rd Place
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11774 N 83rd Place

11774 North 83rd Place · (602) 334-7640
Location

11774 North 83rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Luxury furnished rental on a Premium Golf Course Lot in the Scottsdale Country Club! Completely private backyard with no danger of a golf balls hitting the house! Picture-framed views of the 8th Hole, shimmering lake plus Mummy & Camelback Mountains! Open floor plan w/ abundant natural light. Spacious kitchen, premium appliances, breakfast room, Formal living and dining. Truly an entertainer's dream back yard with heated pool, built-in BBQ, private patios & don't forget the views! 24 hour guard gate, tennis courts, fitness room, very quick freeway access, close to dining, shopping, golf and nightlife. Property is available for short term rental, seasonal rates will apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11774 N 83rd Place have any available units?
11774 N 83rd Place has a unit available for $8,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11774 N 83rd Place have?
Some of 11774 N 83rd Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11774 N 83rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
11774 N 83rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11774 N 83rd Place pet-friendly?
No, 11774 N 83rd Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11774 N 83rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 11774 N 83rd Place does offer parking.
Does 11774 N 83rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11774 N 83rd Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11774 N 83rd Place have a pool?
Yes, 11774 N 83rd Place has a pool.
Does 11774 N 83rd Place have accessible units?
No, 11774 N 83rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11774 N 83rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11774 N 83rd Place has units with dishwashers.
