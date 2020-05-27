11774 N 83rd Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Luxury furnished rental on a Premium Golf Course Lot in the Scottsdale Country Club! Completely private backyard with no danger of a golf balls hitting the house! Picture-framed views of the 8th Hole, shimmering lake plus Mummy & Camelback Mountains! Open floor plan w/ abundant natural light. Spacious kitchen, premium appliances, breakfast room, Formal living and dining. Truly an entertainer's dream back yard with heated pool, built-in BBQ, private patios & don't forget the views! 24 hour guard gate, tennis courts, fitness room, very quick freeway access, close to dining, shopping, golf and nightlife. Property is available for short term rental, seasonal rates will apply.