11749 N 135th Way

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome In Scottsdale Summit View - Ask about our DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! This 3 bed/2.5 bath town home is located at 136th Street & Shea Blvd in the Summit View Community. This three bedroom two and half bath home has it all. Two car garage leads to the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Right next to the laundry room is a large eat in kitchen with a separate pantry and kitchen island. The formal dining area right off the kitchen and living room leads to a small private fenced yard with covered patio. The loft upstairs can be used as a computer or family room. The spacious master bedroom is separate from the other rooms and has a walk-in closet with an on suite bath with separate shower/tub and dual sinks. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Neutral colored granite counter tops, carpet and tile throughout. Just a few steps away there is a community pool, spa, and Ramada with mountain views all around. Come view this luxury community nestled in the Scottsdale Mountains today!



STATUS: Vacant

AVAILABLE DATE: 05/08/2020



TYPE: Town house

YEAR BUILT: 1997

BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS:2.5

SQ FT: 1945

GARAGE: 2 car

FENCED YARD: Yes



*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).



UTILITIES INCLUDED: None



HOA FEE: Included with Rent

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description



PET RULE: Small dog OK

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.



SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property



LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an Option

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum



SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older

? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee

? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half months rent minimum coverage (See below), or

? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one months rent (Refundable)

? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)

? City Tax (Varies depending on City)

? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)



DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:

Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.

Monthly premium starting at $5/month

Call for more details or click the link below for more info

Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/



Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President



