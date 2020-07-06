11749 N 135th Way

Amenities
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome In Scottsdale Summit View - Ask about our DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! This 3 bed/2.5 bath town home is located at 136th Street & Shea Blvd in the Summit View Community. This three bedroom two and half bath home has it all. Two car garage leads to the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Right next to the laundry room is a large eat in kitchen with a separate pantry and kitchen island. The formal dining area right off the kitchen and living room leads to a small private fenced yard with covered patio. The loft upstairs can be used as a computer or family room. The spacious master bedroom is separate from the other rooms and has a walk-in closet with an on suite bath with separate shower/tub and dual sinks. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Neutral colored granite counter tops, carpet and tile throughout. Just a few steps away there is a community pool, spa, and Ramada with mountain views all around. Come view this luxury community nestled in the Scottsdale Mountains today!
STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 05/08/2020
TYPE: Town house
YEAR BUILT: 1997
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1945
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None
HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description
PET RULE: Small dog OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an Option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half months rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one months rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
Monthly premium starting at $5/month
Call for more details or click the link below for more info
Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/
Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President
