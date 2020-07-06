All apartments in Scottsdale
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11749 N 135th Way
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

11749 N 135th Way

11749 North 135th Way · No Longer Available
Location

11749 North 135th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! 3 bed/2.5 bath Townhome In Scottsdale Summit View - Ask about our DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM!! This 3 bed/2.5 bath town home is located at 136th Street & Shea Blvd in the Summit View Community. This three bedroom two and half bath home has it all. Two car garage leads to the laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. Right next to the laundry room is a large eat in kitchen with a separate pantry and kitchen island. The formal dining area right off the kitchen and living room leads to a small private fenced yard with covered patio. The loft upstairs can be used as a computer or family room. The spacious master bedroom is separate from the other rooms and has a walk-in closet with an on suite bath with separate shower/tub and dual sinks. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. Neutral colored granite counter tops, carpet and tile throughout. Just a few steps away there is a community pool, spa, and Ramada with mountain views all around. Come view this luxury community nestled in the Scottsdale Mountains today!

STATUS: Vacant
AVAILABLE DATE: 05/08/2020

TYPE: Town house
YEAR BUILT: 1997
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS:2.5
SQ FT: 1945
GARAGE: 2 car
FENCED YARD: Yes

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at KeyrenterPremier.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (480) 616-2098. A secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

UTILITIES INCLUDED: None

HOA FEE: Included with Rent
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: See Description

PET RULE: Small dog OK
BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid.

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not an Option
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
? $45 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
? $200 nonrefundable cleaning fee
? Alternative Security Deposit Option: Equal to one and a half months rent minimum coverage (See below), or
? Traditional Deposit Option: Equal to one months rent (Refundable)
? $3.00 MRA Fee (calculated from the monthly rental amount)
? City Tax (Varies depending on City)
? $250 pet fee (if applicable) (nonrefundable)

DEPOSIT FREE PROGRAM:
Security Deposit Alternative: This is an option instead of a traditional security deposit.
Monthly premium starting at $5/month
Call for more details or click the link below for more info
Provided by: https://www.sayrhino.com/

Jim Elfline, Franchise Owner and President

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

(RLNE5758786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11749 N 135th Way have any available units?
11749 N 135th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11749 N 135th Way have?
Some of 11749 N 135th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11749 N 135th Way currently offering any rent specials?
11749 N 135th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11749 N 135th Way pet-friendly?
No, 11749 N 135th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11749 N 135th Way offer parking?
Yes, 11749 N 135th Way offers parking.
Does 11749 N 135th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11749 N 135th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11749 N 135th Way have a pool?
Yes, 11749 N 135th Way has a pool.
Does 11749 N 135th Way have accessible units?
No, 11749 N 135th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11749 N 135th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11749 N 135th Way has units with dishwashers.

