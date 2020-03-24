All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11625 N 67TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11625 N 67TH Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

11625 N 67TH Street

11625 North 67th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11625 North 67th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Welcome home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home with two master suites. This large single family home sits on almost a one acre lot with no HOA in the heart of Scottsdale with newer homes selling for up to 2.3 million. As you enter into the front door you will find a large courtyard. The kitchen has been fully upgraded and features granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. There are multiple living spaces and a large welcoming backyard with a large diving pool. Bring all your toys and your RV because there is plenty of room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11625 N 67TH Street have any available units?
11625 N 67TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11625 N 67TH Street have?
Some of 11625 N 67TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 N 67TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
11625 N 67TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11625 N 67TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 11625 N 67TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11625 N 67TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 11625 N 67TH Street offers parking.
Does 11625 N 67TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11625 N 67TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11625 N 67TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 11625 N 67TH Street has a pool.
Does 11625 N 67TH Street have accessible units?
No, 11625 N 67TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11625 N 67TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11625 N 67TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College