11625 N 67TH Street

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Welcome home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home with two master suites. This large single family home sits on almost a one acre lot with no HOA in the heart of Scottsdale with newer homes selling for up to 2.3 million. As you enter into the front door you will find a large courtyard. The kitchen has been fully upgraded and features granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. There are multiple living spaces and a large welcoming backyard with a large diving pool. Bring all your toys and your RV because there is plenty of room!