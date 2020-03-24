Welcome home to this gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bath home with two master suites. This large single family home sits on almost a one acre lot with no HOA in the heart of Scottsdale with newer homes selling for up to 2.3 million. As you enter into the front door you will find a large courtyard. The kitchen has been fully upgraded and features granite kitchen counters and stainless steel appliances. There are multiple living spaces and a large welcoming backyard with a large diving pool. Bring all your toys and your RV because there is plenty of room!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11625 N 67TH Street have any available units?
11625 N 67TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11625 N 67TH Street have?
Some of 11625 N 67TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11625 N 67TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
11625 N 67TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.