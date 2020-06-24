All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:59 PM

11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road

11557 East Four Peaks Road · No Longer Available
Location

11557 East Four Peaks Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this impeccably maintained, single level home within the gated subdivision of Desert Summit. Big mountain views surround the property with outdoor entertaining in mind which include a private pool, spa, and built in BBQ. This Monterey home features 3 bedrooms in the main home, a separate office or mother-in-law suite from the front courtyard, and an attached 660 sq ft. casita. The gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances from Viking, Dacor, and Sub-Zero with upgraded custom hickory cabinets and an oversized granite island. Additional features include a large master suite with a split floor plan, new interior paint as of 2019, gas burner cooktop, gas fireplace, four extended garage spaces, mature landscaping, plantation shutters and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road have any available units?
11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road have?
Some of 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road currently offering any rent specials?
11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road pet-friendly?
No, 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road offer parking?
Yes, 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road offers parking.
Does 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road have a pool?
Yes, 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road has a pool.
Does 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road have accessible units?
No, 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road has units with dishwashers.

