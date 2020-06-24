11557 E FOUR PEAKS Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Welcome to this impeccably maintained, single level home within the gated subdivision of Desert Summit. Big mountain views surround the property with outdoor entertaining in mind which include a private pool, spa, and built in BBQ. This Monterey home features 3 bedrooms in the main home, a separate office or mother-in-law suite from the front courtyard, and an attached 660 sq ft. casita. The gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances from Viking, Dacor, and Sub-Zero with upgraded custom hickory cabinets and an oversized granite island. Additional features include a large master suite with a split floor plan, new interior paint as of 2019, gas burner cooktop, gas fireplace, four extended garage spaces, mature landscaping, plantation shutters and so much more!