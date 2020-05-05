All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11265 N 130TH Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11265 N 130TH Way
Last updated May 1 2020 at 5:35 AM

11265 N 130TH Way

11265 North 130th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11265 North 130th Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Stunning 5 bed/3 bath- Master BD +one bedoorm downstairs. Freshly painted interior, new carpet - travertine tile inlays, formal living and dining areas, a spacious open concept great room with a charming fireplace. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows, neutral paint tones Modern kitchen presents crisp, white cabinetry, granite counter-tops, SS appliances, new cook top a large center island Master retreat includes a two way fireplace, a private exit, a huge walk-in closet and a lavish ensuite. Both bathrooms upgraded faucets -new shower enclosures. Back patio is extended and over-sized- BBQ, Bar counter - Close to all School +Basis, Rio Montana, Lost Dog Hiking Trail, hwy 101, shopping, restaurants, golf. You will Love to show!! SORRY NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11265 N 130TH Way have any available units?
11265 N 130TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11265 N 130TH Way have?
Some of 11265 N 130TH Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11265 N 130TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
11265 N 130TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11265 N 130TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 11265 N 130TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 11265 N 130TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 11265 N 130TH Way offers parking.
Does 11265 N 130TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11265 N 130TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11265 N 130TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 11265 N 130TH Way has a pool.
Does 11265 N 130TH Way have accessible units?
No, 11265 N 130TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11265 N 130TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11265 N 130TH Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Regents at Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15555 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Villa Contento
8520 E Loma Land Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avion on Legacy
7340 E Legacy Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85253

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College