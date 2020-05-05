11265 N 130TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Stunning 5 bed/3 bath- Master BD +one bedoorm downstairs. Freshly painted interior, new carpet - travertine tile inlays, formal living and dining areas, a spacious open concept great room with a charming fireplace. Soaring ceilings, walls of windows, neutral paint tones Modern kitchen presents crisp, white cabinetry, granite counter-tops, SS appliances, new cook top a large center island Master retreat includes a two way fireplace, a private exit, a huge walk-in closet and a lavish ensuite. Both bathrooms upgraded faucets -new shower enclosures. Back patio is extended and over-sized- BBQ, Bar counter - Close to all School +Basis, Rio Montana, Lost Dog Hiking Trail, hwy 101, shopping, restaurants, golf. You will Love to show!! SORRY NO PETS