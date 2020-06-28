11262 E Beryl Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

Stunning rental in Montana Vistas The Street of Dreams neighborhood!! This 5 bedroom 4 bath executive home has so many wonderful upgrades too many to list...here are a few. Gorgeous granite counter tops, Viking appliances, gourmet chefs kitchen. Exquisite Master suite retreat with sitting area and fireplace. Separate guest suite with private bath and living area plus 3 additional oversize bedrooms. Lovely resort style backyard with a large outdoor entertainment area with fireplace, bar and BBQ overlooks lush landscaping and beautiful salt water pool with rock waterfall. RV gate leads to large secluded area to store your boat or RV.