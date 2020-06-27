11183 E BECK Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Edmunds-Toll Bros 5 bed/3ba home with The best Resort sytle living at Cimarron Hill's gorgeous community pool and spa. Tennis courts & hiking trails are just up the street! Lush backyard with zen-like boulder water feature. Covered patio for your outside BBQ's! Nice master suite with organized closet. Good-sized bedrooms & 3 FULL bathrooms! High ceilings and neutral colors give this home a warm and inviting feeling. Tons of windows means PLENTY of light! Serene neighborhood with mountain views in the front. Tons of storage! Open kitchen with granite counter tops.. Fully equipped with a fridge, washer and dryer. Guarded entry. Great public, charter and private schools nearby. Water feature and landscaping maintenance included.Back on market! Tenant transfer failed.