11175 E BLUE SKY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available now. Great Scottsdale location in Troon North near shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking, and several golf courses. Large living room with formal dining, family room with fireplace. Kitchen is open to family room, has granite slab countertops, breakfast bar, and breakfast room with large windows. Office (or 4th bedroom) has double doors and opens to living room. Spacious master bedroom and bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, and patio exit. Second and third bedrooms share a hall bath. Covered patio, patch of grass, and desert landscaping. Block wall fence, private yard. 3 car garage.