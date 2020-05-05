All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:30 AM

11175 E BLUE SKY Drive

11175 East Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11175 East Blue Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now. Great Scottsdale location in Troon North near shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking, and several golf courses. Large living room with formal dining, family room with fireplace. Kitchen is open to family room, has granite slab countertops, breakfast bar, and breakfast room with large windows. Office (or 4th bedroom) has double doors and opens to living room. Spacious master bedroom and bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, and patio exit. Second and third bedrooms share a hall bath. Covered patio, patch of grass, and desert landscaping. Block wall fence, private yard. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
11175 E BLUE SKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11175 E BLUE SKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive offers parking.
Does 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
No, 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11175 E BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.

