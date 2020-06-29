11147 E BECK Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

This popular Laredo split floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a gorgeous kitchen with Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances, gas Jenn-Air stove, Granite counters and a large Island/breakfast bar. The master bathroom has been updated with white subway tile shower and tub surround and wood look tile floor, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room help to keep the energy bills low. The home features two fireplaces, one in the living room and a beautiful stone fireplace in the family room with entertainment niches and surround sound. Landscaping Included! The home is conveniently located in a Guard Gated Community and within walking distance of the pool/spa/tennis and fitness center.. Owner is a licensed R.E. Agent in AZ