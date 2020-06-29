All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:10 AM

11147 E BECK Lane

11147 East Beck Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11147 East Beck Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
This popular Laredo split floor plan features 4 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a gorgeous kitchen with Stainless Steel Kitchen Aid appliances, gas Jenn-Air stove, Granite counters and a large Island/breakfast bar. The master bathroom has been updated with white subway tile shower and tub surround and wood look tile floor, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and family room help to keep the energy bills low. The home features two fireplaces, one in the living room and a beautiful stone fireplace in the family room with entertainment niches and surround sound. Landscaping Included! The home is conveniently located in a Guard Gated Community and within walking distance of the pool/spa/tennis and fitness center.. Owner is a licensed R.E. Agent in AZ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11147 E BECK Lane have any available units?
11147 E BECK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11147 E BECK Lane have?
Some of 11147 E BECK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11147 E BECK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11147 E BECK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11147 E BECK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11147 E BECK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11147 E BECK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11147 E BECK Lane offers parking.
Does 11147 E BECK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11147 E BECK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11147 E BECK Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11147 E BECK Lane has a pool.
Does 11147 E BECK Lane have accessible units?
No, 11147 E BECK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11147 E BECK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11147 E BECK Lane has units with dishwashers.
