Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This two bedrom and private office home is in the exclusive location of Troon North. It has unobstructed views of Troon Mountain within walking distance to restaurants, shops, bank and a drug store. Across the street from Pinnacle Peak hiking paths and the Four Seasons resort. Many golf courses in the area. This home is tastefully, fully furnished and ready now with a 1 month minimal rental.