Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fully furnished vacation rental available in Scottsdale. 2 queen beds and a private garage. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants and great area to walk and enjoy the Arizona weather. Community pool just a few houses down. Available high season at $3,000 per month, shoulder months at $2,300 per month and the Summer months at only $1,400 w utility caps and minimum stay requirement. Call for details.