11 SPUR Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This home sweet home in Scottsdale is the one for you! When you enter through the front door, gorgeous flooring will lead you throughout the house. In the eat in kitchen, create a culinary delight at the large center island while using the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom cabinets. Relax in the family room while enjoying your guests' company! All of the bedrooms include ceiling fans, and large picture windows that bring in natural lighting. The master bedroom has a separate exit to the backyard patio, and an en-suite with a walk in shower, and a double sink vanity. Sit under the pergola in the backyard while enjoying a refreshing beverage, or bring your imagination to life and create a resort style backyard! Come and see this house today! Before it is too late!