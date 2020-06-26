All apartments in Scottsdale
10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail
10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail

10844 East Running Deer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10844 East Running Deer Trail, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Located in one of Troon Norths most desirable gated estate neighborhoods ; Pinnacle Canyon , this lovely home with a great room floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths , dining room, gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, reverse osmosis water, soft water, view deck and more. Enjoy the gorgeous sunsets and views from your private backyard complete with heated salt water pool, BBQ and covered patio.Fully furnished including linens, dishes, everything you need for resort style living . Situated on the Pinnacle Course of Troon North , just minutes away from the great hiking trails of Pinnacle Peak, Browns Ranch and more. A Pure Desert Oasis .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail have any available units?
10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail have?
Some of 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail offer parking?
No, 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail has a pool.
Does 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail have accessible units?
No, 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail has units with dishwashers.
