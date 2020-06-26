10844 E RUNNING DEER Trail

Amenities

Located in one of Troon Norths most desirable gated estate neighborhoods ; Pinnacle Canyon , this lovely home with a great room floor plan has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths , dining room, gourmet kitchen with 5 burner gas cooktop, double ovens, reverse osmosis water, soft water, view deck and more. Enjoy the gorgeous sunsets and views from your private backyard complete with heated salt water pool, BBQ and covered patio.Fully furnished including linens, dishes, everything you need for resort style living . Situated on the Pinnacle Course of Troon North , just minutes away from the great hiking trails of Pinnacle Peak, Browns Ranch and more. A Pure Desert Oasis .