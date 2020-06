Amenities

You have arrived home! Fabulous home in McDowell Mountain ranch! The community offers parks, tennis, basketball court and pool. Walk trails. This home is located on a cul de sac. 3 Bedrooms plus a den, 2 baths, Fireplace. Open floor plan~kitchen with island and extended cabinets for storage, eating area. Formal Living and dining room. Great back yard that is private, large patio and easy care landscape. New tenant to verify all schools and measurements.