10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

One of the very best rental locations in Desert Mountain offering huge unobstructed views of the Cochise Golf Course, Sunsets, and City Lights. This recently remodeled 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home is sleek and sophisticated and features nothing but the finest in finishes. Entertaining will never be easier than in this fabulous kitchen and great room area that also features a large wet bar. This is a total smart house for easy control of everything from lights/music to pool/spa. All bedrooms are ensuites and separated for privacy. And for the end of the day relaxation, the master bedroom has a steam/sauna. Come enjoy Desert Mountain at its finest.