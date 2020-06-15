All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive

10665 East Prospect Point Drive · (480) 319-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10665 East Prospect Point Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4795 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
One of the very best rental locations in Desert Mountain offering huge unobstructed views of the Cochise Golf Course, Sunsets, and City Lights. This recently remodeled 4 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home is sleek and sophisticated and features nothing but the finest in finishes. Entertaining will never be easier than in this fabulous kitchen and great room area that also features a large wet bar. This is a total smart house for easy control of everything from lights/music to pool/spa. All bedrooms are ensuites and separated for privacy. And for the end of the day relaxation, the master bedroom has a steam/sauna. Come enjoy Desert Mountain at its finest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive have any available units?
10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive have?
Some of 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive does offer parking.
Does 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive has a pool.
Does 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive have accessible units?
No, 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10665 E PROSPECT POINT Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Carlos
9494 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity