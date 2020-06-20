10647 E KAREN Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Welcome to your furnished private resort! Cimarron Hills is luxury gated living in McDowell Mountain Ranch. The neighborhood sits along McDowell Mountain Preserve, offering amazing views and great amenities, such as: gate-guarded entry, a golf course, tennis courts, a clubhouse/rec room, community pool and spa, fitness center, and several biking and walking trails. The home's floorplan is split and single-story with large living areas and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen offers plenty of space- complete with an island, breakfast bar, and dining area. The yard is just as impressive with a sparkling pool and spa, multiple covered patios, and lush desert landscaping. Turn-key with everything you need!