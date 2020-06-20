All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:27 PM

10647 E KAREN Drive

10647 East Karen Drive · (480) 466-1919
Location

10647 East Karen Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to your furnished private resort! Cimarron Hills is luxury gated living in McDowell Mountain Ranch. The neighborhood sits along McDowell Mountain Preserve, offering amazing views and great amenities, such as: gate-guarded entry, a golf course, tennis courts, a clubhouse/rec room, community pool and spa, fitness center, and several biking and walking trails. The home's floorplan is split and single-story with large living areas and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen offers plenty of space- complete with an island, breakfast bar, and dining area. The yard is just as impressive with a sparkling pool and spa, multiple covered patios, and lush desert landscaping. Turn-key with everything you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10647 E KAREN Drive have any available units?
10647 E KAREN Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10647 E KAREN Drive have?
Some of 10647 E KAREN Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10647 E KAREN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10647 E KAREN Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10647 E KAREN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10647 E KAREN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10647 E KAREN Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10647 E KAREN Drive does offer parking.
Does 10647 E KAREN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10647 E KAREN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10647 E KAREN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10647 E KAREN Drive has a pool.
Does 10647 E KAREN Drive have accessible units?
No, 10647 E KAREN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10647 E KAREN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10647 E KAREN Drive has units with dishwashers.
