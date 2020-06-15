10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill

Enter the double doors of this beautiful large tile home to find a luxurious retreat. Wrap around couch and flat screen TV to host your favorite game. Open floor plan features great room with dining room that flows into open bright kitchen overlooking backyard oasis. Cozy second living space with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Spacious master bedroom features king bed and private access to backyard. Master bath w/dual sink vanity w/ separate tub & shower. Guest beds split from master for privacy. Full guest bath w/separate tub & shower doubles as a pool bath. Immaculate sanctuary in the backyard with pool, covered patio and chaise lounge seating. Close to 101 Fwy, shopping, restaurants, baseball and SkyHarbor Airport $25 Tenant Registration fee upon approval