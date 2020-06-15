All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive

10608 East Arabian Park Drive · (480) 570-8845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10608 East Arabian Park Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2484 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enter the double doors of this beautiful large tile home to find a luxurious retreat. Wrap around couch and flat screen TV to host your favorite game. Open floor plan features great room with dining room that flows into open bright kitchen overlooking backyard oasis. Cozy second living space with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Spacious master bedroom features king bed and private access to backyard. Master bath w/dual sink vanity w/ separate tub & shower. Guest beds split from master for privacy. Full guest bath w/separate tub & shower doubles as a pool bath. Immaculate sanctuary in the backyard with pool, covered patio and chaise lounge seating. Close to 101 Fwy, shopping, restaurants, baseball and SkyHarbor Airport $25 Tenant Registration fee upon approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive have any available units?
10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive have?
Some of 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive does offer parking.
Does 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive has a pool.
Does 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10608 E ARABIAN PARK Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity