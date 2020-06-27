10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous, soft contemporary family home just steps from multiple Community Center amenities. Loft like entrance into vaulted ceiling living room and dining room with hand scrapped Walnut flooring in combo with travertine tile. Stainless kitchen appliance package and granite in kitchen with Island, bfst room with bay window. Kitchen opens to family room and adjacent play room/den. 3/4 bath and laundry room complete the first floor. Upstairs you have three additional bedrooms plus the master suite. Updated master bath with double sinks and separate bath and shower. Tranquil backyard w/covered patio, Fire pit w/seating. LED starlight and artificial turf. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill recently remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.