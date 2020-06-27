All apartments in Scottsdale
10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive

10577 East Star of the Desert Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10577 East Star of the Desert Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous, soft contemporary family home just steps from multiple Community Center amenities. Loft like entrance into vaulted ceiling living room and dining room with hand scrapped Walnut flooring in combo with travertine tile. Stainless kitchen appliance package and granite in kitchen with Island, bfst room with bay window. Kitchen opens to family room and adjacent play room/den. 3/4 bath and laundry room complete the first floor. Upstairs you have three additional bedrooms plus the master suite. Updated master bath with double sinks and separate bath and shower. Tranquil backyard w/covered patio, Fire pit w/seating. LED starlight and artificial turf. Award winning McDowell Mountain Ranch has multiple rec centers with heated pools, spas, tennis, basketball & volleyball courts & children's playgrounds. Numerous trails, both paved & unpaved, meander throughout the community. And if that weren't enough, there are miles and miles of hiking, biking & equestrian trails at the landmark Gateway to the McDowell Sonoran Preserve trailhead which is just a couple of blocks away. This sanctuary encompasses about 30,000 acres of pristine desert. The McDowell Mountain Golf Club is owned by Phil Mickelson with the clubhouse & restaurant/grill recently remodeled. The City of Scottsdale Aquatic Center w/lazy river & Library is close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have any available units?
10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have?
Some of 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive offers parking.
Does 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive has a pool.
Does 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have accessible units?
No, 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10577 E STAR OF THE DESERT Drive has units with dishwashers.
