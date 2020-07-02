10557 E COSMOS Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub tennis court

Enjoy mountain views, some city lights, executive home on large lot and 2 full side yards, 4 beds, 3 full baths, formal living and dining, large family room opening to a spacious breakfast area, kitchen has all appliances, washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has direct access to pool area and has separate bathtub, shower and two sinks. Brand new carpet and padding throughout and brand new interior paint. Pool and spa are separate and can be heated independently and both protected with a removable pool fence. Two blocks from community clubhouse, pools, tennis, basketball, play areas, walking trails. Near excellent schools, gym, library waterpark, skatepark, shopping, restaurants and the 101. Note: all surfaces in the home have been sanitized to accommodate the current situation.