Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:36 PM

10557 E COSMOS Circle

10557 East Cosmos Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10557 East Cosmos Circle, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Enjoy mountain views, some city lights, executive home on large lot and 2 full side yards, 4 beds, 3 full baths, formal living and dining, large family room opening to a spacious breakfast area, kitchen has all appliances, washer and dryer included. Master bedroom has direct access to pool area and has separate bathtub, shower and two sinks. Brand new carpet and padding throughout and brand new interior paint. Pool and spa are separate and can be heated independently and both protected with a removable pool fence. Two blocks from community clubhouse, pools, tennis, basketball, play areas, walking trails. Near excellent schools, gym, library waterpark, skatepark, shopping, restaurants and the 101. Note: all surfaces in the home have been sanitized to accommodate the current situation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10557 E COSMOS Circle have any available units?
10557 E COSMOS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10557 E COSMOS Circle have?
Some of 10557 E COSMOS Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10557 E COSMOS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10557 E COSMOS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10557 E COSMOS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10557 E COSMOS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10557 E COSMOS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10557 E COSMOS Circle offers parking.
Does 10557 E COSMOS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10557 E COSMOS Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10557 E COSMOS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10557 E COSMOS Circle has a pool.
Does 10557 E COSMOS Circle have accessible units?
No, 10557 E COSMOS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10557 E COSMOS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10557 E COSMOS Circle has units with dishwashers.

