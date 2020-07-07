All apartments in Scottsdale
10551 East Fanfol Lane

10551 East Fanfol Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10551 East Fanfol Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
Gorgeous home in a gated community with grand entryway! 3 bedroom and 3 bath with two bedrooms upstairs, one down. Attached 2 car garage. Home is very spacious with high ceilings and skylights. Relax and unwind around the cozy fireplace and wet-bar. Private covered patio area as well as a balcony off of the master suite upstairs. Community offers year-round heated pool and spa. Don't miss out!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs under 25 pounds, no cats, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10551 East Fanfol Lane have any available units?
10551 East Fanfol Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10551 East Fanfol Lane have?
Some of 10551 East Fanfol Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10551 East Fanfol Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10551 East Fanfol Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10551 East Fanfol Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10551 East Fanfol Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10551 East Fanfol Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10551 East Fanfol Lane offers parking.
Does 10551 East Fanfol Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10551 East Fanfol Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10551 East Fanfol Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10551 East Fanfol Lane has a pool.
Does 10551 East Fanfol Lane have accessible units?
No, 10551 East Fanfol Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10551 East Fanfol Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10551 East Fanfol Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

