All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 1055 N. Granite Reef.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
1055 N. Granite Reef
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:55 AM

1055 N. Granite Reef

1055 North Granite Reef Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1055 North Granite Reef Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Scottsdale (McDowell & Granite Reef) - This upgraded 2 bdrm 1 bath upstairs condo is 936 sq. ft. Near the community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counter tops.. Very open, great room floor plan with spacious living and dining area. Large balcony and parking is enclosed on three sides with a separate storage area. Has one shared laundry room on the 4-plex. We will pay for the water, sewer and trash and you pay for your electricity. Please call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170 or apply on line at www.SundialAZ.com

NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 650. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant.

Security Deposit is $950
Application fee is $20. ea applicant
Pet Fee $300 non-refundable (40lbs and under full grown) 1 pet only.

Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason.

(RLNE2698089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1055 N. Granite Reef have any available units?
1055 N. Granite Reef doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1055 N. Granite Reef have?
Some of 1055 N. Granite Reef's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1055 N. Granite Reef currently offering any rent specials?
1055 N. Granite Reef is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1055 N. Granite Reef pet-friendly?
Yes, 1055 N. Granite Reef is pet friendly.
Does 1055 N. Granite Reef offer parking?
Yes, 1055 N. Granite Reef offers parking.
Does 1055 N. Granite Reef have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1055 N. Granite Reef does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1055 N. Granite Reef have a pool?
Yes, 1055 N. Granite Reef has a pool.
Does 1055 N. Granite Reef have accessible units?
No, 1055 N. Granite Reef does not have accessible units.
Does 1055 N. Granite Reef have units with dishwashers?
No, 1055 N. Granite Reef does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Dusk
3130 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85253
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Griffin Apartments
3234 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College