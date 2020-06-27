1055 N. Granite Reef

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

South Scottsdale (McDowell & Granite Reef) - This upgraded 2 bdrm 1 bath upstairs condo is 936 sq. ft. Near the community pool. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and granite counter tops.. Very open, great room floor plan with spacious living and dining area. Large balcony and parking is enclosed on three sides with a separate storage area. Has one shared laundry room on the 4-plex. We will pay for the water, sewer and trash and you pay for your electricity. Please call Julie for viewing at 480-966-2170 or apply on line at www.SundialAZ.com



NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED. Qualification are: You must make 2.5 times the amount of rent. Have current, verifiable, positive rental history with no evictions or judgments on your credit. Credit score must be above 650. And we run credit and criminal background. We will only hold the unit off the market for 2 weeks vacant.



Security Deposit is $950

Application fee is $20. ea applicant

Pet Fee $300 non-refundable (40lbs and under full grown) 1 pet only.



Equal Opportunity Housing, Member of the Association of Realtors, Designated Broker: D. Creason.



(RLNE2698089)