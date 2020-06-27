10511 E MORNING STAR Drive

Amenities

Upgraded 4 bed/2 bath home in the McDowell Mt foothills with mountain views.Newly upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with Silestone granite counter tops and custom cabinets w/pullout shelves. New SS appliances, fireplace in family rm, recessed lighting. Large private backyard, 2 car garage w/extensive built-in cabinets, washer/dryer. Walking distance to community playgrounds, pools, tennis courts, hiking/biking trails. Great location near public library, MMR Aquatic Center, top rated Scottsdale schools. Easy and quick accedss to 101 freeway, Won't last.