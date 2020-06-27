All apartments in Scottsdale
10511 E MORNING STAR Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

10511 E MORNING STAR Drive

10511 East Morning Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10511 East Morning Star Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Upgraded 4 bed/2 bath home in the McDowell Mt foothills with mountain views.Newly upgraded kitchen and bathrooms with Silestone granite counter tops and custom cabinets w/pullout shelves. New SS appliances, fireplace in family rm, recessed lighting. Large private backyard, 2 car garage w/extensive built-in cabinets, washer/dryer. Walking distance to community playgrounds, pools, tennis courts, hiking/biking trails. Great location near public library, MMR Aquatic Center, top rated Scottsdale schools. Easy and quick accedss to 101 freeway, Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive have any available units?
10511 E MORNING STAR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive have?
Some of 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10511 E MORNING STAR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive offers parking.
Does 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive has a pool.
Does 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive have accessible units?
No, 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10511 E MORNING STAR Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
