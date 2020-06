10420 E MORNING VISTA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym game room parking pool putting green

STUNNING MEDITERRANEAN HM ON 11TH FAIRWAY OF PINNACLE GOLF COURSE W/AMAZING VIEWS OF BOULDERED MOUNTAINS & CITY LIGHTS. QUIET, TUCKED AWAY LOCATION,OPEN FLOORPLAN & SOARING CEILINGS. HM BOASTS A GAMEROOM,TRAVERTINE FLOORS,GRANITE SLAB COUNTERTOPS,GOURMET KITCHEN WITH A SUB-ZERO REF,SPLIT CIRCULAR STAIRCASE WITH CUSTOM WROUGHT IRON RAILINGS.RESORT STYLE BACKYARD HAS 75FT HEATED 2 LANE LAP POOL,JACUZZI, PUTTING GREEN,FIREPLACE W/SITTING AREA,FIREPIT & MORE! LOVELY 900SF GUEST CASITA W/FULL KITCHEN,FIREPLACE,LAUNDRY. WORKOUT RM SEPARATE FROM HOUSE W/FULL BATH. 5 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE. SLEEPS 3 KINGS, TWO TWINS IN MAIN HOME & QUEEN IN CASITA $10,500/MO DEC-APR. $7875/MO MAY,OCT,NOV. $5250/MO JUNE-SEPT. WEEKLY RENTALS AVAIL.Propane and/or electric caps will apply