1023 N 84 Place

Video Walkthrough: ''www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcOPUUrptWY&t=236s'' 2 BR. 1.5 BA. in So Scottsdale-near cross street of Hayden & E McDowell, close to 101 & 202. 2 story 950 SF townhouse has a big private patio w/ a roof to shield you from the hot summertime sun. Full bath w/tub/shower &a 1/2 bath downstairs-Newer central Air, New water heater installed 2017, new interior paint, carpet on stairs &2nd Floor, 18'' diagonal tile on 1st Floor-includes kitchen &1/2 bath,Large gated patio,Newer Kitchen cabinets &counters,New stainless steel refrigerator &stainless steel microwave, Good sized master w/2 closets, lockable exterior closet. Amenities: Laundry right next to gate. Quiet, private, clean complex w/lots of trees & green grass,1 covered parking spaces& 1 tandem behind it.1 Community Poo