Scottsdale, AZ
1023 N 84 Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1023 N 84 Place

1023 N 84th Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1023 N 84th Pl, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Video Walkthrough: ''www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcOPUUrptWY&t=236s'' 2 BR. 1.5 BA. in So Scottsdale-near cross street of Hayden & E McDowell, close to 101 & 202. 2 story 950 SF townhouse has a big private patio w/ a roof to shield you from the hot summertime sun. Full bath w/tub/shower &a 1/2 bath downstairs-Newer central Air, New water heater installed 2017, new interior paint, carpet on stairs &2nd Floor, 18'' diagonal tile on 1st Floor-includes kitchen &1/2 bath,Large gated patio,Newer Kitchen cabinets &counters,New stainless steel refrigerator &stainless steel microwave, Good sized master w/2 closets, lockable exterior closet. Amenities: Laundry right next to gate. Quiet, private, clean complex w/lots of trees & green grass,1 covered parking spaces& 1 tandem behind it.1 Community Poo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1023 N 84 Place have any available units?
1023 N 84 Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1023 N 84 Place have?
Some of 1023 N 84 Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1023 N 84 Place currently offering any rent specials?
1023 N 84 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1023 N 84 Place pet-friendly?
No, 1023 N 84 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 1023 N 84 Place offer parking?
Yes, 1023 N 84 Place offers parking.
Does 1023 N 84 Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1023 N 84 Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1023 N 84 Place have a pool?
No, 1023 N 84 Place does not have a pool.
Does 1023 N 84 Place have accessible units?
No, 1023 N 84 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1023 N 84 Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1023 N 84 Place has units with dishwashers.
