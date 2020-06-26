All apartments in Scottsdale
10115 E PARADISE Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 10:53 AM

10115 E PARADISE Drive

10115 East Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10115 East Paradise Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
wine room
Ideally situated in Scottsdale's Cactus Acres community sits this incredible, custom-built luxury estate. Perfect for entertaining or raising a family, it boasts a true split floor plan, guest casita with its own private entry, multiple living spaces, five car garage, and a resort-style backyard for optimal enjoyment. No detail was overlooked as the interior of the home features soaring, wood-trimmed coffered ceilings, a Cantera fireplace in the living room, French doors throughout, a butler's pantry, chilled wine room, and a game room with a wet bar for socializing with guests. It only gets better as you step out into the backyard oasis, equipped with a large pool, spa, sport court, outdoor kitchen and fireplace. All three guest bedrooms in the main house are ensuite and share an additional sitting/recreational room, while the master suite offers spacious living corridors with direct access to the backyard, spa style bath with soaking tub, wet bar, dual vanities and large closets. There is no HOA and its located close to both Cheyenne Traditional School and Basis Scottsdale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 E PARADISE Drive have any available units?
10115 E PARADISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10115 E PARADISE Drive have?
Some of 10115 E PARADISE Drive's amenities include wine room, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 E PARADISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10115 E PARADISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 E PARADISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10115 E PARADISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10115 E PARADISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10115 E PARADISE Drive offers parking.
Does 10115 E PARADISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10115 E PARADISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 E PARADISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10115 E PARADISE Drive has a pool.
Does 10115 E PARADISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10115 E PARADISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 E PARADISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 E PARADISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
