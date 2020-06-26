10115 E PARADISE Drive

Amenities

Ideally situated in Scottsdale's Cactus Acres community sits this incredible, custom-built luxury estate. Perfect for entertaining or raising a family, it boasts a true split floor plan, guest casita with its own private entry, multiple living spaces, five car garage, and a resort-style backyard for optimal enjoyment. No detail was overlooked as the interior of the home features soaring, wood-trimmed coffered ceilings, a Cantera fireplace in the living room, French doors throughout, a butler's pantry, chilled wine room, and a game room with a wet bar for socializing with guests. It only gets better as you step out into the backyard oasis, equipped with a large pool, spa, sport court, outdoor kitchen and fireplace. All three guest bedrooms in the main house are ensuite and share an additional sitting/recreational room, while the master suite offers spacious living corridors with direct access to the backyard, spa style bath with soaking tub, wet bar, dual vanities and large closets. There is no HOA and its located close to both Cheyenne Traditional School and Basis Scottsdale.