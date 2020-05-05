10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This large 2 bedroom ground floor condo with garage is in the highly desirable Scottsdale Ranch community. The bedrooms are split for privacy at the end of the hallway. Step inside and enter the massive living room with ample seating, large TV, high speed internet, and desk office area. Dining is available in this great room and provides extra seating for the massive living room for entertaining. The great room even includes a fireplace for those cozy nights in. The kitchen is fully stocked and has a beautiful garden view through the window. As you enter the hallway go right for the 2nd bedroom that is private and has a large closet. The full hall bath is the choice for the second bath. The Master is at the other end of the hallway with a great ensuite bath. Linen closet and washer and dryer are nestled between the bedrooms.



Scottsdale Ranch is a master-planned residential community located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Scottsdale Ranch has since become Scottsdale's premier and progressive community offering a variety of upscale living options in a resort-like setting. Comprised of 3,938 properties in over 40 different subdivision neighborhoods, this gorgeous lake-side community offers a lifestyle that is unmatched. SRCA offers many lake activities for residents which include Pontoon Boat Rides, Kayaks, Paddleboat, Canoe and Fishing. With the exception of fishing, which requires a fishing card, reservations must be made in advance for recreational boating use.



Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.



Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.



Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barret-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino and Resort and the MLB Spring Training field of the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events.



Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this great condo as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.



Looking forward to meeting you.