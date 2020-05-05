All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:20 AM

10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road

10115 E Mountain View Rd · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10115 E Mountain View Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This large 2 bedroom ground floor condo with garage is in the highly desirable Scottsdale Ranch community. The bedrooms are split for privacy at the end of the hallway. Step inside and enter the massive living room with ample seating, large TV, high speed internet, and desk office area. Dining is available in this great room and provides extra seating for the massive living room for entertaining. The great room even includes a fireplace for those cozy nights in. The kitchen is fully stocked and has a beautiful garden view through the window. As you enter the hallway go right for the 2nd bedroom that is private and has a large closet. The full hall bath is the choice for the second bath. The Master is at the other end of the hallway with a great ensuite bath. Linen closet and washer and dryer are nestled between the bedrooms.

Scottsdale Ranch is a master-planned residential community located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Scottsdale Ranch has since become Scottsdale's premier and progressive community offering a variety of upscale living options in a resort-like setting. Comprised of 3,938 properties in over 40 different subdivision neighborhoods, this gorgeous lake-side community offers a lifestyle that is unmatched. SRCA offers many lake activities for residents which include Pontoon Boat Rides, Kayaks, Paddleboat, Canoe and Fishing. With the exception of fishing, which requires a fishing card, reservations must be made in advance for recreational boating use.

Close to Downtown Scottsdale and Kierland Commons. Kierland is a unique, upscale Main Street lifestyle center that artfully blends retail shopping, dining, and entertainment. The one-of-a-kind development incorporates over 70 high-end specialty stores that include a distinctive selection of national retail choices, such as Anthropologie, Michael Kors, Sundance, Crate & Barrel, Sur La Table, Tommy Bahama and Z Gallerie. Guests may also choose from a variety of the Valley's consistently ranked best restaurants like Zinc Bistro, The Greene House, Mastro's Ocean Club, Postino WineCafe, and North. Featuring regional cuisine from Continental to French to Italian, there is something for everyone.

Golf, golf, and more golf. All around you are some of the best courses that Scottsdale and the Phoenix Metro Area has to offer. Host a client, tee off with a group of friends or just enjoy the stunning beauty of the green grass and desert landscape surrounding you.

Come for business or leisure for world-class events such as The Barret-Jackson Collector Car Auction, MLB Spring Training Baseball or The Phoenix Open. Minutes from Talking Stick Casino and Resort and the MLB Spring Training field of the Arizona Diamondback and the Colorado Rockies. This is your spot to call your own while enjoying these or many other events.

Downtown Scottsdale is just moments away from this great condo as well, allowing you access to nightlife and a whole host of other shopping and fun.

Looking forward to meeting you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have any available units?
10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have?
Some of 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road currently offering any rent specials?
10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road pet-friendly?
No, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offer parking?
Yes, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does offer parking.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have a pool?
No, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have a pool.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have accessible units?
No, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10115 E MOUNTAIN VIEW Road has units with dishwashers.
