10109 E Topaz Dr

Amenities
MOVE IN READY! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the sought-after guard-gated Scottsdale community of Las Brisas. Unbelievable custom upgrades, marble counters, custom cabinets, natural stone spiral staircase and gorgeous wood flooring. Enjoy lounging on the sitting room outside the master suite overlooking the spectacular fountain and lagoon. Wonderful community amenities such as lush landscaping, walking paths, community spa and pool along with lighted tennis courts. You won't be disappointed.