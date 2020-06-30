All apartments in Scottsdale
10109 E Topaz Dr
Last updated December 7 2019 at 8:49 AM

10109 E Topaz Dr

10109 East Topaz Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10109 East Topaz Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
MOVE IN READY! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the sought-after guard-gated Scottsdale community of Las Brisas. Unbelievable custom upgrades, marble counters, custom cabinets, natural stone spiral staircase and gorgeous wood flooring. Enjoy lounging on the sitting room outside the master suite overlooking the spectacular fountain and lagoon. Wonderful community amenities such as lush landscaping, walking paths, community spa and pool along with lighted tennis courts. You won't be disappointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10109 E Topaz Dr have any available units?
10109 E Topaz Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10109 E Topaz Dr have?
Some of 10109 E Topaz Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10109 E Topaz Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10109 E Topaz Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10109 E Topaz Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10109 E Topaz Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10109 E Topaz Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10109 E Topaz Dr offers parking.
Does 10109 E Topaz Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10109 E Topaz Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10109 E Topaz Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10109 E Topaz Dr has a pool.
Does 10109 E Topaz Dr have accessible units?
No, 10109 E Topaz Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10109 E Topaz Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10109 E Topaz Dr has units with dishwashers.

