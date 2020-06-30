10109 E Topaz Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

MOVE IN READY! Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the sought-after guard-gated Scottsdale community of Las Brisas. Unbelievable custom upgrades, marble counters, custom cabinets, natural stone spiral staircase and gorgeous wood flooring. Enjoy lounging on the sitting room outside the master suite overlooking the spectacular fountain and lagoon. Wonderful community amenities such as lush landscaping, walking paths, community spa and pool along with lighted tennis courts. You won't be disappointed.