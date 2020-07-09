10090 E BECKER Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Super executive home that is beautiful. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. 3 spacious bedrooms with den/4th bedroom. Master Bedroom features a large bathroom, walk-in closet and cozy fireplace! Open living room, formal dining room, cozy family room with fireplace that opens to the eat-in kitchen. Great floor plan, 3 car garage, indoor laundry, sparkling refreshing pool (non-working spa), covered patio on a 11,000+ sq.ft. lot. SUPER privacy here! Great landlord. NO PETS PLEASE, EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED, 12 MONTH MINIMUM AND NON SMOKER PLEASE.