10090 E BECKER Lane
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:24 AM

10090 E BECKER Lane

10090 E Becker Ln · No Longer Available
Location

10090 E Becker Ln, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Bent Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Super executive home that is beautiful. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. 3 spacious bedrooms with den/4th bedroom. Master Bedroom features a large bathroom, walk-in closet and cozy fireplace! Open living room, formal dining room, cozy family room with fireplace that opens to the eat-in kitchen. Great floor plan, 3 car garage, indoor laundry, sparkling refreshing pool (non-working spa), covered patio on a 11,000+ sq.ft. lot. SUPER privacy here! Great landlord. NO PETS PLEASE, EXCELLENT CREDIT REQUIRED, 12 MONTH MINIMUM AND NON SMOKER PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10090 E BECKER Lane have any available units?
10090 E BECKER Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10090 E BECKER Lane have?
Some of 10090 E BECKER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10090 E BECKER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10090 E BECKER Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10090 E BECKER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10090 E BECKER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10090 E BECKER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10090 E BECKER Lane offers parking.
Does 10090 E BECKER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10090 E BECKER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10090 E BECKER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10090 E BECKER Lane has a pool.
Does 10090 E BECKER Lane have accessible units?
No, 10090 E BECKER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10090 E BECKER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10090 E BECKER Lane has units with dishwashers.

