Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Lake Serena Special with McDowell Mountain views. Meticulously maintained by the original owner. Huge windows, high ceilngs, quality Edmunds construction. Den has doors and can easily serve as a 3rd bedroom. Swimming Pool with cascading waterfall. Best single level plan in the Island. Second home and gently used. Kitchen open to spacious family room. Original Model, Very Light and Bright, Built in BBQ. Good size lot with private boat dock....Hurry on this one