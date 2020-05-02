All apartments in Scottsdale
10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:05 PM

10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive

10080 E Mountainview Lake Dr · (480) 448-2900
Location

10080 E Mountainview Lake Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 367 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium upper level fully furnished scottsdale 1/1 condo located at the prestigious Scottsdale Bay Club community with custom designer plush furnishings, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated paint, granite counters, over-sized wood flooring, spacious master, gated, fireplace, 1 car garage, community pool and facilities, private patio with lake views, stunning mountain views,perfect opportunity for mid short term corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing all with available for 6 month minimum short term and long term rental options ($1795 May-October / $2495 Nov-Dec / $2495 Jan-April), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with select rental period rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive have any available units?
10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive have?
Some of 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive does offer parking.
Does 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

