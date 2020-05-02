10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access

wow! absolutely gorgeous premium upper level fully furnished scottsdale 1/1 condo located at the prestigious Scottsdale Bay Club community with custom designer plush furnishings, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated paint, granite counters, over-sized wood flooring, spacious master, gated, fireplace, 1 car garage, community pool and facilities, private patio with lake views, stunning mountain views,perfect opportunity for mid short term corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing all with available for 6 month minimum short term and long term rental options ($1795 May-October / $2495 Nov-Dec / $2495 Jan-April), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with select rental period rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.