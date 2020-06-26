10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367

Amenities

wow! absolutely gorgeous premium upper level fully furnished scottsdale 1/1 condo located at the prestigious Scottsdale Bay Club community with custom designer plush furnishings, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated paint, granite counters, over-sized wood flooring, spacious master, gated, fireplace, 1 car garage, community pool and facilities, private patio with lake views, stunning mountain views,perfect opportunity for mid short term corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing all with available for 6 month minimum short term and long term rental options ($1795 May-October / $2495 Nov-Dec / $2495 Jan-April), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with select rental period rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire!visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*