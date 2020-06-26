All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367

10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive · (480) 449-6632
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10080 East Mountainview Lake Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
wow! absolutely gorgeous premium upper level fully furnished scottsdale 1/1 condo located at the prestigious Scottsdale Bay Club community with custom designer plush furnishings, gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances, updated paint, granite counters, over-sized wood flooring, spacious master, gated, fireplace, 1 car garage, community pool and facilities, private patio with lake views, stunning mountain views,perfect opportunity for mid short term corporate housing, job relocation, insurance housing all with available for 6 month minimum short term and long term rental options ($1795 May-October / $2495 Nov-Dec / $2495 Jan-April), water/sewer/trash/electric/cable/internet included with select rental period rates!*community facilities are available with extended leases please inquire!visit https://azprimepropertymanagement.com for additional pictures, video, rental lease terms and how to view property in person! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. AZ Prime Property Management is not responsible for any errors or omissions in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 have any available units?
10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 have?
Some of 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 currently offering any rent specials?
10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 is pet friendly.
Does 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 offer parking?
Yes, 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 offers parking.
Does 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 have a pool?
Yes, 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 has a pool.
Does 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 have accessible units?
No, 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 does not have accessible units.
Does 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10080 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE DR 367?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Fifth Avenue Apartments
6405 E Indian School Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Dwell Apartment Homes
1923 N 70th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity