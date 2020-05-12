10057 E REDFIELD Drive

Amenities

Fully furnished short term home for lease in a great Scottsdale location. 6 month lease preferred but can be negotiated. Non-smoking residence with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths/2 car garage. Beautifully maintained with the roomy master ensuite downstairs featuring granite & stone throughout, separate glass shower & Jacuzzi tub. Both formal & family living with a spacious kitchen filled with granite counters, lots of cabinetry & large island with counter seating. Lush outdoor living with a heated pool including 2 water features, tropical plants, covered patio & built-in BBQ. Easy access to the 101, Kierland, Mayo clinic, West World, shopping & entertainment. 1 small dog allowed under 20 lbs.