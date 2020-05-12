All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 PM

10057 E REDFIELD Drive

10057 East Redfield Drive · (480) 467-7222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10057 East Redfield Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2031 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fully furnished short term home for lease in a great Scottsdale location. 6 month lease preferred but can be negotiated. Non-smoking residence with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths/2 car garage. Beautifully maintained with the roomy master ensuite downstairs featuring granite & stone throughout, separate glass shower & Jacuzzi tub. Both formal & family living with a spacious kitchen filled with granite counters, lots of cabinetry & large island with counter seating. Lush outdoor living with a heated pool including 2 water features, tropical plants, covered patio & built-in BBQ. Easy access to the 101, Kierland, Mayo clinic, West World, shopping & entertainment. 1 small dog allowed under 20 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10057 E REDFIELD Drive have any available units?
10057 E REDFIELD Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10057 E REDFIELD Drive have?
Some of 10057 E REDFIELD Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10057 E REDFIELD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10057 E REDFIELD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10057 E REDFIELD Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10057 E REDFIELD Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10057 E REDFIELD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10057 E REDFIELD Drive does offer parking.
Does 10057 E REDFIELD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10057 E REDFIELD Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10057 E REDFIELD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10057 E REDFIELD Drive has a pool.
Does 10057 E REDFIELD Drive have accessible units?
No, 10057 E REDFIELD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10057 E REDFIELD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10057 E REDFIELD Drive has units with dishwashers.
